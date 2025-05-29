I’m around. I took a much needed break from social media.

I’m also dealing with a potential political war on three possible fronts, one of which involves something very personal to me.

There’s another letter going out to Trump next week.

Also, the whole ‘Real ID’ and the Washington Department of Licensing is unmitigated bullshit. Why? When upgrading your license: instead of using the information they already have in their system, you are required to reapply. You have to have all your documents (whose info they already HAVE in their system), so it can be scanned, and kept on record; if you have a name change, it must be reflected on your social security card, or your application will be denied, and you’ll have to schedule ANOTHER appointment to re-apply (this was my experience, and I am absolutely livid about it…though this may have been my own doing).

Speaking of appointment times…

Your average wait time for an appointment to get a ‘REAL ID’, ‘Enhanced ID’, is about two months.

These basrards have KNOWN about the REAL ID/Enhanced ID requirements being enforced on May 7th, for well over two years; and yet they never hired additional agents to process the influx of applications.

This is the same DOL who registers people to vote, without actively checking their citizenship status…whose records we can’t audit, due to SB 6417 (2004).

The same DOL that is a defacto agency for people who own ‘firearms’/CCPs, and will be the goto agency for a permit to own a firearm, come 2027 (thanks to HB 1163 being signed into law).

A friend and fellow WA patriot mentioned you don’t need a so-called ‘Real ID’ to board a plane; nothing’s changed. Just have your ID with you.

The concept of REAL ID is unconstitutional, and I’ll elaborate in a later newsletter.

But in short…my silence/quiet isn’t absence.

See ya later.