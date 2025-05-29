We are Red State WA

Linda Connor's avatar
Linda Connor
14h

I remember the day I said that to you in Bothell! My how time flies! ⚘❤

Peter's avatar
Peter
1d

My sister had a similar experience, her driver's license had her married name. She had to find her marriage certificate and divorce certificate. Because her birth certificate didn't match her name. Even though she has renewed in Washington state over the past 25 years. What's crazy is that on her last renewal. She wasn't offered to upgrade and believing she had. Traveled to Hawaii during the change over. It was TSA in Hawaii which punched her ID and informed her that it was her last flight.

