We are Red State WA

We are Red State WA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Vermeers's avatar
Rick Vermeers
5d

Clark County did some canvassing of some of the larger "donors". We can send you what we have. Most were shocked at how much they supposedly donated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pure Americana Patriot 🇺🇸's avatar
Pure Americana Patriot 🇺🇸
5d

Excellent wotlrk Jen! - its nearly staggering the corruption here in our state! (But we already knew this), Thank you for your works! 👏👏👏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 jennefer (jenna) a. p. sparks
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture