ActBlue and the WA State Democratic Party
Olympia's 'Temple of Solomon' moment is inevitable, PART 2.
Let’s get right to the point. Some of you have been waiting for my God-tier surprise.
(for those of you who need a primer, see link below; the TL:DR version is ActBlue is one big criminal money-laundering scheme for the Dems, used to fund politicians and campaigns).
**warning: long read**
As Trump has ordered an investigation into ActBlue (and it’s probable money-laundering and racketeering scheme, which includes wire fraud and identity theft), I decided to do a little digging. After going through the pages of the ActBlue accounts (there’s about 17 of them for Washington state, alone), I found a weakness.
So here it is.
The Washington State Democrats’ ActBlue account(s):
If you click on the ‘Donate’ button on the WA State Dems site (wadems.org), you’ll get to a page that is linked to ‘ActBlue’:
I’ve made a list of all the counties (30 of them), that have ActBlue accounts, as well as the LD’s (legislative districts) that have ActBlue accounts, as well. I’ve also included all the Democratic politicians who have ActBlue accounts (as well as their victory funds.
Washington is unique, with 17 pages, and several dozen people with ActBlue accounts. I wasn’t able to find an ‘as detailed’ list for Oregon and California, as I did with our state; this is something I find highly curious.
The Washington State Democratic Party has an ActBlue account, under the 'Washington State Democratic Party Executive Committee, and it links to their website.
If there's any evidence of racketeering and money laundering done by ActBlue (including accepting foreign donations), the Washington State Democratic Party and all the other accounts, can be linked. to ActBlue.
One. gigantic. dragnet.
The implications are gargantuan, and may very well bring down the entire Democratic Party in this state.
All the people who've been crafting bills that violate our rights and taxing us to death, can likely be traced to ActBlue.
That also includes USAID-funded 'Alliance for Gun Responsibility', who've been behind every anti-gun initiative in this state (and while unproven, may have been an influence in HB 1163 – the anti-gun bill requiring a license, before purchasing/owning a firearm'.
So here’s the list of the politicians, counties, and LDs that are linked to ActBlue:
US Senate
Patty Murray (also includes M-Pac)
Maria Cantwell (also includes Cantwell Victory Fund)
US House of Representatives (by Congressional District)
WA-1 Suzan DelBene
WA-2 Rick Larsen
WA-3 Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez
WA-4 Ann Marie Danimus
WA-5 Carmela Conroy
WA-6 Emily Randall
WA-7 Pradmila Jayapal
WA-8 Kim Schrier
WA-9 Adam Smith
WA-10 Marilyn Strickland
WA State Executive
Bob Ferguson (also includes a 'Ferguson Victory Fund' account)- governor
Danny Heck – lieutenant governor
Steve Hobbs – Secretary of State
Pat McCarthy – State Auditor
Patty Kurderer – Insurance Commissioner
Dave Upthegrove - Land Commissioner
Seattle Public Schools
Chris Reykdal – Superintendent of Schools
Counties which have ActBlue accounts
Skagit, Whatcom, Whitman, Stevens, Thurston, King, Asotin, Douglas, Benton, Walla Walla, Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Kitsap, Kittitas, Lewis, Mason, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Pierce, San Juan, Snohomish, Spokane, and Yakima
Senate Democrats who have ActBlue accounts (by LD, or Legislative District)
1 Derek Stanford
3 Marcus Riccelli
18 Adrian Cortes
21 Marko Liias
22 Jessica Bateman
26 Deb Krishnadasan
26 Laurel Kingsbury
28 T'wina Nobles
30 Claire Wilson
32 Jesse Salomon
36 Noel Frame
40 Liz Lovelett
41 Lisa Wellman
44 John Lovick
45 Manka Dhingra
48 Amy Walen
48 Vandana Slatter
49 Annette Cleveland
State House of Representative Democrats who have an ActBlue account:
house dems
1 Davina Duerr
1 Shelly Kloba
5 Lisa Callan
5 Victoria Hunt
10 Clyde Shavers
10 Dave Paul
14 Chelsea Dimas
16 Craig Woodard
21 Lillian Ortiz-Self
22 Beth Doglio
22 Lisa Parshley
23 Greg Nance
23 Tarra Simmons
28 Mari Leavitt
29 Melanie Morgan
30 Jamila Taylor
30 Kristina Reeves
32 Cindy Ryu
33 Kevin Schiling
36 Julia Reed
36 Liz Berry
38 Julio Cortes
41 Tana Senn
42 Alicia Rule
42 Joe Timmons
43 Shaun Scott
44 April Berg
44 Brandy Donaghy
45 Roger Goodman
46-2- Darya Fariva
47 Debra Entenman
48 Osman Salahuddin
49 Monica Stonier
49 Sharon Wylie
Let’s see what happens from here. Also, I’ll be sending this to President Trump, as well (if he doesn’t already know).
Here’s the contact info for the US Department of Justice:
https://www.justice.gov/contact-us
US Attorney General Pam Bondi
U.S. Department of Justice
950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20530-0001
Clark County did some canvassing of some of the larger "donors". We can send you what we have. Most were shocked at how much they supposedly donated.
Excellent wotlrk Jen! - its nearly staggering the corruption here in our state! (But we already knew this), Thank you for your works! 👏👏👏