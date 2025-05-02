Let’s get right to the point. Some of you have been waiting for my God-tier surprise.

(for those of you who need a primer, see link below; the TL:DR version is ActBlue is one big criminal money-laundering scheme for the Dems, used to fund politicians and campaigns).

**warning: long read**

As Trump has ordered an investigation into ActBlue (and it’s probable money-laundering and racketeering scheme, which includes wire fraud and identity theft), I decided to do a little digging. After going through the pages of the ActBlue accounts (there’s about 17 of them for Washington state, alone), I found a weakness.

So here it is.

The Washington State Democrats’ ActBlue account(s):

If you click on the ‘Donate’ button on the WA State Dems site (wadems.org), you’ll get to a page that is linked to ‘ActBlue’:

There’s more.

I’ve made a list of all the counties (30 of them), that have ActBlue accounts, as well as the LD’s (legislative districts) that have ActBlue accounts, as well. I’ve also included all the Democratic politicians who have ActBlue accounts (as well as their victory funds.

Washington is unique, with 17 pages, and several dozen people with ActBlue accounts. I wasn’t able to find an ‘as detailed’ list for Oregon and California, as I did with our state; this is something I find highly curious.

The Washington State Democratic Party has an ActBlue account, under the 'Washington State Democratic Party Executive Committee, and it links to their website.

If there's any evidence of racketeering and money laundering done by ActBlue (including accepting foreign donations), the Washington State Democratic Party and all the other accounts, can be linked. to ActBlue.

One. gigantic. dragnet.

The implications are gargantuan, and may very well bring down the entire Democratic Party in this state.

All the people who've been crafting bills that violate our rights and taxing us to death, can likely be traced to ActBlue.

That also includes USAID-funded 'Alliance for Gun Responsibility', who've been behind every anti-gun initiative in this state (and while unproven, may have been an influence in HB 1163 – the anti-gun bill requiring a license, before purchasing/owning a firearm'.

So here’s the list of the politicians, counties, and LDs that are linked to ActBlue:

US Senate

Patty Murray (also includes M-Pac)

Maria Cantwell (also includes Cantwell Victory Fund)

US House of Representatives (by Congressional District)

WA-1 Suzan DelBene

WA-2 Rick Larsen

WA-3 Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez

WA-4 Ann Marie Danimus

WA-5 Carmela Conroy

WA-6 Emily Randall

WA-7 Pradmila Jayapal

WA-8 Kim Schrier

WA-9 Adam Smith

WA-10 Marilyn Strickland

WA State Executive

Bob Ferguson (also includes a 'Ferguson Victory Fund' account)- governor

Danny Heck – lieutenant governor

Steve Hobbs – Secretary of State

Pat McCarthy – State Auditor

Patty Kurderer – Insurance Commissioner

Dave Upthegrove - Land Commissioner

Seattle Public Schools

Chris Reykdal – Superintendent of Schools

Counties which have ActBlue accounts

Skagit, Whatcom, Whitman, Stevens, Thurston, King, Asotin, Douglas, Benton, Walla Walla, Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Kitsap, Kittitas, Lewis, Mason, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Pierce, San Juan, Snohomish, Spokane, and Yakima

Senate Democrats who have ActBlue accounts (by LD, or Legislative District)

1 Derek Stanford

3 Marcus Riccelli

18 Adrian Cortes

21 Marko Liias

22 Jessica Bateman

26 Deb Krishnadasan

26 Laurel Kingsbury

28 T'wina Nobles

30 Claire Wilson

32 Jesse Salomon

36 Noel Frame

40 Liz Lovelett

41 Lisa Wellman

44 John Lovick

45 Manka Dhingra

48 Amy Walen

48 Vandana Slatter

49 Annette Cleveland

State House of Representative Democrats who have an ActBlue account:

house dems

1 Davina Duerr

1 Shelly Kloba

5 Lisa Callan

5 Victoria Hunt

10 Clyde Shavers

10 Dave Paul

14 Chelsea Dimas

16 Craig Woodard

21 Lillian Ortiz-Self

22 Beth Doglio

22 Lisa Parshley

23 Greg Nance

23 Tarra Simmons

28 Mari Leavitt

29 Melanie Morgan

30 Jamila Taylor

30 Kristina Reeves

32 Cindy Ryu

33 Kevin Schiling

36 Julia Reed

36 Liz Berry

38 Julio Cortes

41 Tana Senn

42 Alicia Rule

42 Joe Timmons

43 Shaun Scott

44 April Berg

44 Brandy Donaghy

45 Roger Goodman

46-2- Darya Fariva

47 Debra Entenman

48 Osman Salahuddin

49 Monica Stonier

49 Sharon Wylie

Let’s see what happens from here. Also, I’ll be sending this to President Trump, as well (if he doesn’t already know).

Here’s the contact info for the US Department of Justice:

https://www.justice.gov/contact-us

US Attorney General Pam Bondi

U.S. Department of Justice

950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20530-0001