Ferguson: shortest. term. ever?
there's already talk of recalling Ferguson. let's fan the flames a little bit.
Ferguson hasn’t even been governor for five months, and people are already talking about having him recalled, due to him signing a $9B (that’s $9,000,000,000, or 9 x 10 ^ 9) tax hike.
While I’m absolutely mystified by people ignoring the fact this criminal hoodlum in a business suit violated his oath of office, and has no lawful right or claim to be governor, at least people are outraged enough, and in a state to actually do something…which may be coming from BOTH parties (for once.
Fellow patriots Patriots United, has a Change.org petition at
https://www.change.org/p/recall-washington-governor-bob-ferguson-for-his-9-billion-tax-hike?utm_source=share_petition&utm_campaign=psf_combo_native_share&recruiter=953596411&recruited_by_id=e4dd3240-63db-11e9-aa58-5719e1d201bc&utm_medium=copylink .
Given the issues with the voting system here in our state (and it’s massive), as well as certain bureaucrats who’ve been selected to oversea elections, a recall election would be a difficult fight. However, there may not be a better time to do something.
(of course, there’s the issue with Heck being his replacement, should a recall election succeed). But it’s better than doing nothing.
(also, the Trump administration, as well as the US Department of Justice, know about Ferguson’s flagrant misdeeds (which include multiple acts of malfeasance and maladministration, by now).
What say you, patriots?
He's taxing those who can't afford the taxes and driving business as well as people out , I firmly believe that it's time for a convention of counties to occur and get the ball rolling on electoral vote by county so at least the rest of the state actually gets it's voices heard
Even Washingtonians don't think the problem is that government doesn't have enough money.
We see the waste all around us, not to mention paying for illegals to drive up our rent and fill up our hospitals.