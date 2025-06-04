We are Red State WA

We are Red State WA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Barnes's avatar
Steve Barnes
Jun 4

He's taxing those who can't afford the taxes and driving business as well as people out , I firmly believe that it's time for a convention of counties to occur and get the ball rolling on electoral vote by county so at least the rest of the state actually gets it's voices heard

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
Jun 4

Even Washingtonians don't think the problem is that government doesn't have enough money.

We see the waste all around us, not to mention paying for illegals to drive up our rent and fill up our hospitals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 jennefer (jenna) a. p. sparks
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture