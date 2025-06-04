Ferguson hasn’t even been governor for five months, and people are already talking about having him recalled, due to him signing a $9B (that’s $9,000,000,000, or 9 x 10 ^ 9) tax hike.

While I’m absolutely mystified by people ignoring the fact this criminal hoodlum in a business suit violated his oath of office, and has no lawful right or claim to be governor, at least people are outraged enough, and in a state to actually do something…which may be coming from BOTH parties (for once.

Fellow patriots Patriots United, has a Change.org petition at

https://www.change.org/p/recall-washington-governor-bob-ferguson-for-his-9-billion-tax-hike?utm_source=share_petition&utm_campaign=psf_combo_native_share&recruiter=953596411&recruited_by_id=e4dd3240-63db-11e9-aa58-5719e1d201bc&utm_medium=copylink .

Given the issues with the voting system here in our state (and it’s massive), as well as certain bureaucrats who’ve been selected to oversea elections, a recall election would be a difficult fight. However, there may not be a better time to do something.

(of course, there’s the issue with Heck being his replacement, should a recall election succeed). But it’s better than doing nothing.

(also, the Trump administration, as well as the US Department of Justice, know about Ferguson’s flagrant misdeeds (which include multiple acts of malfeasance and maladministration, by now).

What say you, patriots?