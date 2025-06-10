We are Red State WA

We are Red State WA

Korpijarvi
2d

Jen, they're not just in Seattle and "major cities."

There is an interactive map at their "No Kings" site that allows one to see events all over the place.

Of course some of this is overstated nonsense--for example, someone in a small town can get on the map by slating "an event" for one hour in the morning. Whether anyone shows up, and no matter what happens, it makes the map look full of events to try to scare regular/normal people into limiting themselves.

Then they can take photos at the better attended events (like Seattle, Olympia, etc.) to engineer the perception that they're all equally locally supported.

I am going to go about my usual round on that day. I will have the same philosophy as usual. I am not going to change my activities because a bunch of hysterics are playing games at the behest of NGOs run by globaists.

Admittedly part of my usual round involves going nowhere near Seattle or Olympia. But it's been that way for over a decade. I, and previously my darling, chose to spend my/our money into communities of peace and neighborly behavior, not ones that foster delusional violent hysterics. For the 15+ years before that, we used to like going up to Seattle every 4-6 weeks for museums, events, meals, maybe gift shopping (we didn't do a lot of that), meet friends, etc. That ended with the BLM crap in '14. We didn't feel we missed a thing.

Armistead Coleman
1d

Nothing will take place in Forks... why? People do not put up with that crap here. Hope the rest of the state wakes up... but I doubt it. Hope Seattle burns 🔥 it is fitting.

