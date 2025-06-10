HEADS-UP: June 14th (this Saturday)
the 'No Kings/Clowns' rally, Trump's 79th birthday, Flag day. Keep you and yours safe.
For anyone who hasn’t been keeping track of current events, I’ll make a TL:DR (too long, didn’t read) version.
Trump made it clear that ‘sanctuary states’, aren’t sanctuary states (which includes OUR state, Washington state), last month. As a result, there’s been what looks to be a crackdown and forced deportation of illegal immigrants (hence what’s going on in Los Angeles with ICE, the National Guard, and the US Marines detachment. What happens in California, may very well happen here; stay frosty.
It’s also been made VERY clear that anyone who impedes federal enforcement authority of immigration law, will be arrested, and charged with a felony.
Which brings me to what’s going on here in Washington state.
It looks like Ferguson and his minions are doubling-down (in blatant, wide-open violation of their oath of office), on their defiance of federal law, and Trump’s orders.
This also coincides with information I (as well as others) have confirmed, regarding a ‘No Kings’ rally happening across the state (Washington), as well as other places around the country (including Oregon, California, and other places).
On one of my back channels, I caught word of this anti-Trump rally, and noted the kind of people who would be attending…(the fact this is taking place during ‘Pride’ month is so much of a coincidence, it approaches nigh-infinite impossibility of normal probability).
Depending, there could be federal ICE, National Guard, and/or military deployment.
Be wary, stay frosty, and think logically. Make preparations, if need be.
Also, stay the hell out of Seattle and other major cities this weekend, when possible!
Let’s see what happens. Keep out of harm, dear patriots.
Jen, they're not just in Seattle and "major cities."
There is an interactive map at their "No Kings" site that allows one to see events all over the place.
Of course some of this is overstated nonsense--for example, someone in a small town can get on the map by slating "an event" for one hour in the morning. Whether anyone shows up, and no matter what happens, it makes the map look full of events to try to scare regular/normal people into limiting themselves.
Then they can take photos at the better attended events (like Seattle, Olympia, etc.) to engineer the perception that they're all equally locally supported.
I am going to go about my usual round on that day. I will have the same philosophy as usual. I am not going to change my activities because a bunch of hysterics are playing games at the behest of NGOs run by globaists.
Admittedly part of my usual round involves going nowhere near Seattle or Olympia. But it's been that way for over a decade. I, and previously my darling, chose to spend my/our money into communities of peace and neighborly behavior, not ones that foster delusional violent hysterics. For the 15+ years before that, we used to like going up to Seattle every 4-6 weeks for museums, events, meals, maybe gift shopping (we didn't do a lot of that), meet friends, etc. That ended with the BLM crap in '14. We didn't feel we missed a thing.
Nothing will take place in Forks... why? People do not put up with that crap here. Hope the rest of the state wakes up... but I doubt it. Hope Seattle burns 🔥 it is fitting.