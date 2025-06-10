For anyone who hasn’t been keeping track of current events, I’ll make a TL:DR (too long, didn’t read) version.

Trump made it clear that ‘sanctuary states’, aren’t sanctuary states (which includes OUR state, Washington state), last month. As a result, there’s been what looks to be a crackdown and forced deportation of illegal immigrants (hence what’s going on in Los Angeles with ICE, the National Guard, and the US Marines detachment. What happens in California, may very well happen here; stay frosty.

It’s also been made VERY clear that anyone who impedes federal enforcement authority of immigration law, will be arrested, and charged with a felony.

Which brings me to what’s going on here in Washington state.

It looks like Ferguson and his minions are doubling-down (in blatant, wide-open violation of their oath of office), on their defiance of federal law, and Trump’s orders.

This also coincides with information I (as well as others) have confirmed, regarding a ‘No Kings’ rally happening across the state (Washington), as well as other places around the country (including Oregon, California, and other places).

On one of my back channels, I caught word of this anti-Trump rally, and noted the kind of people who would be attending…(the fact this is taking place during ‘Pride’ month is so much of a coincidence, it approaches nigh-infinite impossibility of normal probability).

Depending, there could be federal ICE, National Guard, and/or military deployment.

Be wary, stay frosty, and think logically. Make preparations, if need be.

Also, stay the hell out of Seattle and other major cities this weekend, when possible!

Let’s see what happens. Keep out of harm, dear patriots.