So last night, I was ‘surfing’ on The Gateway Pundit, and found this article (pictured below).

Just to let you know, the vast majority of politicians who are WADems, probably receive donations via LD’s (legislative districts), who have ActBlue accounts.

It’s been discovered by quite a few inquisitive types, (myself included), that ActBlue is one big money-laundering scheme, with reports and discoveries of wire fraud and identity theft, being used to fund campaigns.

I’ve known about the corruption of ActBlue, since 2020; when the BLM/Antifa page would redirect to ActBlue.

ActBlue also doesn’t have foreign country restrictions on their website (which allows foreign donors; it’s against US federal election law).

Here’s where it guts REALLY juicy:

Based on my own research (see picture link provided here), there’s 17 pages of politicians and WA State NGOs (WA Dems), who have ActBlue accounts).

There’s 17 pages of Democrats who have ActBlue accounts. Bergquist, Wylie, Nobles, Liias, Hobbs, Kurderer, Ferguson and all the Democrats in the WA State Congressional Caucus have ActBlue accounts.

Patty Murray has an M-Pac that’s linked to ActBlue, as well as a one for her campaign (page 12). Inslee’s Victory fund has an account, too, as well as Laurie Jinkins (page 11). Chris Reykdal, superintendent of Seattle Public Schools has an account, too (page 1). Cantwell Victory 2024 also has an account (page 8).

Alliance for Gun Responsibility, the same NGO that’s been funding anti-gun initiatives (and funded by Everytown for Gun Safety, linked to USAID), ALSO has an ActBlue account.

In fact, most LD’s (legislative districts) have ActBlue accounts.

When the discovery of ActBlue’s money laundering and racketeering scheme is exposed, the potential to take down Olympia’s major players (especially certain politicians in LD’s which have ActBlue accounts), becomes gargantuan.

Let’s see how all this plays out.

I don’t know if this is good news over the most rotten legislative session ever…but here it is, dear patriots.