SHB 1163 (permit to purchase a firearm) and SB 5497 (sanctuary state bill) - the correlation
it's the same people, really.
SHB (substitute house bill) 1163 is a bill that aims to require people to have a permit, before purchasing and owning a firearm. It looks like a supplement to [E2S]HB 1143 (the bill requiring you to complete a gun safety course and ‘certification’, before being allowed to purchase and own a firearm. (btw, vote ‘CON’ on this bill.
It’s an automatic infringement of the US Constitution’s 2nd amendment, clause 2 (‘…SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED’), as well as the WA State Constitution (article 1, section 24: The right of the individual citizen to bear arms in defense of himself, or the state, shall not be impaired…).
An infringement is an oath violation. But here’s the important part:
The same people who sponsored this bill…
…are mostly the same ones who voted for SB 5497 - the bill giving sanctuary to illegal immigrants, and flouting federal immigration law.
You could probably go back into other rotten, freedom-destroying bills within the past few years, and you would find the same politicians either sponsoring, or voting ‘yes’ to pass such bills.
If you wanted to have a better idea of WHO is passing these bills, this would be a good place to start.
They are likely linked to ActBlue, and other NGOs bent on destroying our freedoms.
I’ll post further details, as more information comes out.
There are now so many ways to remove this scam from office.
1) Get DOJ and FBI on the stick to finally investigate Act Blue and anyone taking money from it.
2) Get DOJ and FBI to investigate lower level voter fraud as in PA.
https://rockymountainvoice.com/2025/02/department-of-justice-three-democrats-charged-with-election-fraud/
3) A suggestion was made that DOGE look into swing state voter fraud. Do Washington next.
https://townhall.com/columnists/jeffdavidson/2025/02/22/after-fort-knox-how-about-doge-to-explore-swing-state-federal-election-voter-roles-n2652635#google_vignette
