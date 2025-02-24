SHB (substitute house bill) 1163 is a bill that aims to require people to have a permit, before purchasing and owning a firearm. It looks like a supplement to [E2S]HB 1143 (the bill requiring you to complete a gun safety course and ‘certification’, before being allowed to purchase and own a firearm. (btw, vote ‘CON’ on this bill.

Give your testimony HERE.)

It’s an automatic infringement of the US Constitution’s 2nd amendment, clause 2 (‘…SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED’), as well as the WA State Constitution (article 1, section 24: The right of the individual citizen to bear arms in defense of himself, or the state, shall not be impaired…).

An infringement is an oath violation. But here’s the important part:

The same people who sponsored this bill…

…are mostly the same ones who voted for SB 5497 - the bill giving sanctuary to illegal immigrants, and flouting federal immigration law.

Callan, Davis, Doglio, Fey, Fitzgibbon, Goodman, Gregerson, Kloba, Macri, Peterson, Pollet, Ryu, Tharinger, Walen, and Wylie voted for SB 5497.

IT’S THE SAME PEOPLE, REALLY…

You could probably go back into other rotten, freedom-destroying bills within the past few years, and you would find the same politicians either sponsoring, or voting ‘yes’ to pass such bills.

If you wanted to have a better idea of WHO is passing these bills, this would be a good place to start.

They are likely linked to ActBlue, and other NGOs bent on destroying our freedoms.

I’ll post further details, as more information comes out.

**credit goes to Loren Culp and twitter user ‘swarmfren’ for bring this to my attention**