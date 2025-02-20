So after a week, Kashyap Patel has now been confirmed as the new director of the FBI.

The implications of this, approaches an unfathomable level of biblical.

If you’ve been keeping up with the ‘Q’ drops, this becomes even more delicious, given the disclosures about the criminal globalists, whom have infiltrated our country (and planet), along with their evil deeds involving children. For those subscribers who don’t follow Q (but receive their news from sources outside of legacy media), it can be summed up in a few words:

Every bill or legislation that’s been signed into law…every act that deprives us of our freedoms, comes from a politician that has some kind of leverage or compromise (over them), which keeps them compliant and obedient (to their ‘masters’); it’s been suggested that certain kinds of evil acts against children or women may be involved.

We don’t know how much information the patriots have on the deep state; other than it’s enormous (and not enough of it are things ‘We the People’ are privy to, save for those of us who’ve been ‘red pilled’ (for decades), about the evil permeating our way of life for generations).

It looks like what we’ve long been waiting for…the disclosure of all the rotten players and evil deeds (which have been going on in our country - related to certain politicians), is finally here.

This includes all the players involved in Trump’s multiple impeachments from 2019, Crossfire Hurricane, and the January 6th [UN]Select Committee, and the EPSTEIN LIST(s), to name a few.

This comes on the heels of what DOGE has been disclosing (regarding our stolen, pilfered tax payer money), over the past several weeks (which include NGOs using funds to attack us and deprive us of our rights).

With Patel has the director of the FBI, the war against the deep state globalists (especially the ones in our country AND state) will escalate. Communications blackouts, false flags, and all-around nastiness are almost certain to take place.

Be prepared, pray, stay safe, and find your joy.

Ultimately, NCSWIC…nothing can stop what is coming.