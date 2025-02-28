Watch out for HB 1399 (and some observations related to the newsletters)
No more elected county sheriffs? WTF?
HB 1399 - turning the county sheriff into an appointed (not elected) position
There’s some crazy, insane, and extremely unconstitutional goings-on in Olympia, these days; especially with HB 1933, which aims to (all but) make the position of county sheriff, an appointed one. The bill survived the house committee, and will be moving towards a senate committee in the near future.
The sheriff is a very important part of constitutional enforcement, and is a very important part of our Constitution. They have the authority to enforce constitutional law, including oath of office violations (except for the county sheriff in Olympia: he needs to go.
What may have inspired this bill (HB 1399)
It’s likely (but unconfirmed), this idea came from what happened in King County, back in 2020. There was a amendment to a county ordinance ‘passed’ into law (King County Charter Amendment 5), which gave the county executive and county council sole authority to appoint a county sheriff (as opposed to electing one). People are right to question the constitutionality of this amendment (however, there are some details about the kind of county government King has (like ‘home rule’, vs ‘state rule’, which aren’t the focus of this newsletter).
Supposedly this was done to eliminate politics out of election for sheriff (US Rep. Jayapal endorsed Mitzi Johanknecht, the infamous LGBT/DEI hire that was the King County Sheriff in 2020…where CHOP/CHAZ happened under her watch; a lot of Democrats had endorsed/backed John Uruquart).
The danger is when someone with little to no law enforcement experience (like Patti Cole-Tindal) is appointed to be sheriff. You only need to remember what happened in Burien, over the pass two years (hint: lack of enforcement, regarding homeless encampments).
It’s very important that ‘We the People’ are allowed to choose our public servants…especially since they are enshrined in the constitution.
More info on HB 1399 will be available as it moves into the state Senate subcommittee. Obviously, vote ‘con’.
Diane Gruber posted more information on why voting against this bill is important on her substack:
As to the Epstein files, if there’s no accountability on those involved then why should anyone care……it’s just more trash that’s left to rot in place in DC as well in each state…….we’ll never know the actual truth as documents have been altered or shredded out of existence…….l will start jumping up and down and cheering when i see handcuff bracelets on those involved no matter who they, along with those involved in destruction of J6 evidence and edited it for their narrative only
By making the sheriff an appointed position it takes away the constitutional authority of the office in each county, which without that authority is like removing our 2nd amendment rights in each county and enforcing unconstitutional laws by the state , and we already know how Bob Ferguson treats both state and federal constitutions as well as the US Supreme Court…..unless that court sides with him, it also paves the way for absolute corruption (already exist in Olympia) and dictatorship of a tyrannical democrat party!