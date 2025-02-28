HB 1399 - turning the county sheriff into an appointed (not elected) position

There’s some crazy, insane, and extremely unconstitutional goings-on in Olympia, these days; especially with HB 1933, which aims to (all but) make the position of county sheriff, an appointed one. The bill survived the house committee, and will be moving towards a senate committee in the near future.

The sheriff is a very important part of constitutional enforcement, and is a very important part of our Constitution. They have the authority to enforce constitutional law, including oath of office violations (except for the county sheriff in Olympia: he needs to go.

What may have inspired this bill (HB 1399)

It’s likely (but unconfirmed), this idea came from what happened in King County, back in 2020. There was a amendment to a county ordinance ‘passed’ into law (King County Charter Amendment 5), which gave the county executive and county council sole authority to appoint a county sheriff (as opposed to electing one). People are right to question the constitutionality of this amendment (however, there are some details about the kind of county government King has (like ‘home rule’, vs ‘state rule’, which aren’t the focus of this newsletter).

Supposedly this was done to eliminate politics out of election for sheriff (US Rep. Jayapal endorsed Mitzi Johanknecht, the infamous LGBT/DEI hire that was the King County Sheriff in 2020…where CHOP/CHAZ happened under her watch; a lot of Democrats had endorsed/backed John Uruquart).

The danger is when someone with little to no law enforcement experience (like Patti Cole-Tindal) is appointed to be sheriff. You only need to remember what happened in Burien, over the pass two years (hint: lack of enforcement, regarding homeless encampments).

It’s very important that ‘We the People’ are allowed to choose our public servants…especially since they are enshrined in the constitution.

More info on HB 1399 will be available as it moves into the state Senate subcommittee. Obviously, vote ‘con’.

Diane Gruber posted more information on why voting against this bill is important on her substack:

