Thank you, and peace out...

I’ve finally decided to make it official: this is the final newsletter for the ‘We are Red State WA’ substack.

I haven’t been on social media since May, and closed out my Truth Social account. I’m barely on Twitter/X, and realized that as a result, I’m a lot happier and healthier.

I also realized that because I’m not on social media, I effectively erased my own relevance and existence on those platforms.

I just didn’t feel like being part of the outrage-driven algorithms, when my whole intention and point was to rally and inform the people of this state of the rotten things that have gone on, as well as solutions.

It’s just not possible to have any meaningful conversations, because of this.

People would rather be angry, outraged, and doom-scroll, than to be informed and inspired.

The other issue is that out of 800+ subscribers, I’m lucky to hear from 3% of that, and my feelings over the past three years have gone from enthusiasm with every newsletter I wrote, to ‘why the fuck should I even bother anymore?’ I felt like I was posting in a void, and it was tiresome.. It’s something most content creators on the internet inevitably experience over time, due to the voyeuristic nature of the internet, these days.

People whom I thought would keep in touch (via the meetups I held during the waning days of the pandemic), I hardly heard from again afterward. Even less so, after Trump got elected in 2024. I understand life gets busy for people, but that part really sucked.

There are some things in my personal life that have been a major factor in me walking away from the substack; including leaving Washington state, a long-term relationship, and pursuing things in my life which bring me joy (this includes gardening, cooking, 3d sculpting, 3d modeling, photography, and music).

There are other major reasons why I’m ending the substack that I’m keeping close to my chest.

Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter over the past three years.

I wish you good fortune, health, and clarity.

peace out.