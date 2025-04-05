I sent a letter via certified mail this morning to our duly-elected President, Mr. Donald J. Trump. Due to many bad things (too many, which have been allowed to happen) in our state (including multiple violations of our rights stemming from the corrupt, mail-in voting system, our rotten corrupt SoS (past AND present), as well as laws barring us from lawfully auditing and securing our elections, I decided to send Mr. Trump a letter detailing why we need help. This is only ONE of two letters I’m sending out.

Jennefer A. P. Sparks

[address withheld]

Seattle, WA 98104

Thursday, Apr 3rd,2025

Donald J Trump, President of these United States

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, D.C. 20500

Dear Mr. President:

As a condition of you being allowed to serve as President of these United States, you swore an oath to support and defend the US Constitution, and the laws of the United States.

I accept your oath.

I live in Washington state, a state with a reputation for corrupt elections, and systemic election fraud.

Our situation is a very dire, desperate and severe one.

We have politicians who have benefited from rigged elections for well over a decade;

There have been laws passed that implemented mail-in voting, early voting, and are very lax on vetting/requiring ID verification of voters. Integrity seems to take a 'trust me' approach to citizen eligibility.

There was a law passed back in 2018, which mandates automatic voter registration done by state agencies (including the infamous Department of Licensing). Due to a senate bill passed in 2004 (SB 6417), we aren't able to audit voter registrations; in fact, due to ANOTHER law passed in 2023 (SB 5459), any requests for vote records are automatically routed to the Secretary of State, who is the sole decider on whether to honor or deny requests (even though election records are public records, according to state law).

The other issue, is this same Secretary of State (Steven Ryuma Hobbs) has been using Logically.AI (an UK-based AI firm created by former DHS 'whistleblower' Bryan Murphy (the same one involved in one of your impeachment hoaxes). Logically.AI uses AI to label anyone who speaks out in favor of election integrity (or against election fraud), an 'election threat'. This is in violation of the 1st amendment's free speech clause (as well as the Washington state Constitution).

Kim Wyman, who served in CISA back in 2021-22 (?), used to be the State of Washington SoS. Our mail-in voting (cheating) system, was implemented and put into place, by her (as well as other uniparty deplorables),. ERIC (Electronic Registration Information Center) was largely devised by her.

Aside from being linked to George Soros (via the Aspen Institute), she's a very corrupt individual. It should be of no surprise, as to why she was 'tapped' by Biden, to serve in his 'administration'.

There is a requirement to have proof of US Citizenship, before you can be registered to vote; however, due to certain laws, and corrupt agencies (like the Department of Licensing), there is a high probability that illegal aliens (and people ineligible to vote), are being allowed to register to vote. Our residency requirements have been relaxed. There's a system called Omniballot, which allows printing of ballots from any computer, and there's no vetting involved whatsoever. This new system came online last year.

Another issue is the ballot boxes for mail-in voting are unsecured, and in places with little to no security. The ballots that are sent out, has the person's name on the envelope. Supposedly, it's supposed to help with tracking the status of a ballot, as it's processed; however, state and federal law guarantee that a ballot and a vote is anonymous, and this feature (which displays a person's name visibly) violates that law.

With the laws that protect against audits, corrupt mail-in voting with no chain of custody, and Marxist politicians in control of high-population areas (including the State Legislature in Olympia: our capitol), it becomes very easy for our laws to be violated, and for the politicians to stay in power, continually violating our rights.

At some point, something MUST be done. A lot of these politicians have voted 'yes' on SB 5497 (2019): a so-called 'sanctuary state' bill (signed into law by Inslee), that protects illegals from federal immigration law, which is a violation of their sworn oath of office.

Even if you don't respond to my letter, I'll feel a little better knowing you know about how rotten things our in Washington state.

Thank you for your time.

sincerely,

Jennefer (Jenna) A. P. Sparks

creator/editor of the 'We are Red State WA' substack @ weareredstatewa.substack.com