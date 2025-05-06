On May 7th, 2025 (today), a letter is now on its way to US Attorney General Pamela J Bondi, head of the US Department of Justice. It was sent via USPS Priority and Certified Mail. Tracking numbe: 70220410000321128142

In light of recent exposure of the corrupt actions by the Olympia Regime, as well as ActBlue coming into focus, I sent this letter on constitutional grounds. I also included:

ActBlue’s use as a system of payment and contribution distribution by Democrats and the Washington State Democratic Party (including a list of Democrats who have personal ActBlue accounts)

Steven Hobbs, SoS, for his use of Logically.Ai, in labeling people who speak out against election fraud (including this substack, and its creator - me, and my friends and allies), and mandating disclosure of party status on a primary ballot, in violation of federal law; his influence in creating a bill barring us from disclosure of cybersecurity issues, and election records (SB 5459)

Ferguson’s unlawful actions as AG, which include crafting bills targeting free speech (HB 1333), his malfeasance in ‘Fisherie Engineers vs STATE of WASHINGTON, sanctioning an election integrity NGO $28,000 for filing an election fraud lawsuit (and engaging in lawfare to have the representing attorney disbarred), and the targeting of ‘The Two Bobs’

The entire five-page letter is included below: (warning: long read)

jennefer a. p. sparks

<address withheld>

Seattle, WA, 98104

Sunday, May 4th, 2025

The Honorable Pamela J. Bondi, US Attorney General

U.S. Department of Justice

950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20530-0001

Dear Attorney General Bondi,

My name is Jennefer (Jenna) A.P. Sparks, and I reside in Washington state. I write a substack called 'We are Red State WA', for a small (but sizable) community on social media.

It is my understanding that as a condition of being allowed to serve as US Attorney General: you were required to swear an oath to uphold the laws and Constitution of these United States.

I accept your oath of office.

I am writing to you, because I (along with other members of 'We the People' in the State of Washington), seek redress; I am one of the People, sui juris, mentioned in the US Constitution.

In plain English: there's a very grave situation with certain politicians in our state (which include the unlawful governor Robert W. Ferguson – Bob Ferguson), flouting federal immigration, as well as constitutional law, therefore violating their sworn oath of office (to uphold and support the US and Washington State Constitution), as well as some who have engaged in election interference. The reasons for redress being sought, are detailed below:

SB 5497 – The so-called 'Sanctuary State' bill

You may (or may not) be aware, Washington state has made itself a 'sanctuary state' for illegal immigrants, not only in violation of federal law, but the people who voted for this bill, violated their oath of office.

The bill which violated federal law is Senate Bill 5497 (SB 5497 - 2019).

This bill directs (and encourages) law enforcement agencies to refuse cooperation with federal immigration enforcement authorities. This includes Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as well as Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), especially in situations where apprehension, detention, and deportation of illegal immigrants are required, except when required by law. This law excludes disclosure of alien status, except in criminal cases. As 'unlawful presence', is considered a civil matter (as opposed to a criminal one), the bill restricts (if not outright forbids) disclosure. I believe this bill is a violation of 8 USC § 1373.

SB 5497 originated from an executive order created by former governor Jay Inslee. This order is known as the 'Washington State: A Welcoming State for Immigrants and Refugees' EO: EO 17-01. From this executive order, SB 5497 was created; with help from (then-AG Ferguson).

This bill became state law in May 2019, and about a hundred legislators voted to pass this bill. It was signed by ex-governor Jay Inslee. The list of legislators are included with this letter.

One individual on this list is Steven Hobbs, who's currently the (s)elected Secretary of State. (featured further in this letter). Bruce Harrell, current Seattle Mayor, has also declared Seattle to be a 'sanctuary city', as well as Dow Constantine, King County Executive, in defiance of their oath of office, and federal law. As a result, we've seen a dramatic increase in illegal immigrants throughout the state (including members of the infamous Tren De Aragua and MS-13 gangs). There are some who have reason to suspect that our elections are being corrupted, due to the very lax ID verification requirements for voter registration, as well as receiving a ballot. Due to state laws like SB 6417 (2004), we are unable to verify whether certain state agencies are registering ineligible voters (which is a violation of the 1st amendment's 3rd clause, regarding redress).

Bob Ferguson, current State of Washington Governor, and Former Attorney General

Bob Ferguson, current (and unlawful) governor of the State of Washington had many lawsuits against the Trump administration (in 2018), one of which was a lawsuit against immigration policies. Ferguson also helped create a bill to criminalize free speech (in the form of HB 1333). HB 1333 is based on an FBI Domestic Violent Extremist report, which was created back in 2022, under the Biden regime. This action (among many) by Ferguson was a violation of his oath of office, and he was served lawful notices of his disqualification last year. Despite this, he somehow ended up as governor. He also engaged in lawfare against two individuals named 'Bob Ferguson', claiming they were using his so-called name and credentials to boost their visibility. It was discovered this wasn't the case, but the two 'Bob Ferguson's' dropped out of the gubernatorial race in 2024, due to fear of being sued and prosecuted.

Ferguson was found to have committed an act of malfeasance in a case he was defending (Fisheries Engineering vs STATE of WASHINGTON; he was also named as a co-defendant).

A finding of malfeasance is enough to disqualify you from office in the State of Washington, since violating the law is a violation of his oath of office.

Unfortunately, any record of this court case is hidden, suppressed or deleted. It can likely be traced to Ferguson, since disclosure of such a case would've hindered his chances of becoming governor. This should be looked at as election interference.

He also tried to have WEiCU (Washington Election Integrity Coalition – United) sanctioned $28,000 for bringing forth a lawsuit regarding election integrity back in 2022, claiming it was a 'frivolous' lawsuit. This was a clear violation of his oath of office, as the 1st amendment forbids restriction or abridgment of redress (clause 3).

As governor, he signed into law S2HB 1696, a law which discriminates against 'whites', by offering 'black' buyers a government-assisted down payment to buy a house, with an option of loan forgiveness. This option is not offered to 'white buyers'. This should be looked at, as a 14th amendment violation (Equal Protection), and a violation of his oath of office.

Steven Ryuma Hobbs – former LD 45 legislator, and current Secretary of State – State of Washington.

Hobbs, (through his contract with Logically.AI, a foreign entity created by Bryan Miller, who used to be with the US Department of Homeland Security) labels anyone who speaks out against election fraud (Washington state is one of THE WORST states with systemic election fraud), or in favor of election integrity, as an election threat (to which myself, and many others in our state, have been wrongfully and unlawfully labeled). Isn't this technically 'abridging and restricting free speech'...as well as a violation of the 4th Amendment (due process)?

He violated his oath of office by taking this action, and has invalidated his office. This happened in 2022. As a result, Hobbs was also served with lawful notices to vacate his office H e has no lawful authority to be serving as state Secretary of State. He has no lawful authority to be presiding over ANY elections, state and federal.

He, along with a few other county auditors (through WSACA – Washington State Association of County Auditors), were the force behind SB 5459 – a bill that directed all requests for election records to the Secretary of State. This gave Hobbs the sole ability to grant or deny requests at his discretion. This same bill also bars public disclosure of any cyberattacks to the general public, before the 25-year expiration date.

His office has engaged in election interference, as well. In March 2024, there was a mandatory disclosure of party affiliation for anyone who was returning their mail-in ballot; those that didn't, faced having their vote invalidated. This wasn't the first primary where this happened. It happened in previous years, as well.

Julie Wise – Director of King County Elections

Julie Wise was another individual, who was the force behind the passage of SB 5459. She currently has a lawsuit against her by WEiCU (Washington Election Integrity Coalition – United), due to a refusal of allow auditing of the mail-in ballots (citing SB 6417 - 2004). WEiCU's election director Tamborine Borrelli, through some information she discovered online (as well as conversations with election integrity experts) had reason to suspect King County's elections (which happened to be the largest county), may have had voting irregularities with their mail-in ballot, with a huge potential for fraud (our lax identification laws, and weeks of counting ballots do nothing to encourage the belief our elections are trustworthy and secure). She (Borrelli) initiated a lawsuit against King County (WEiCU vs King County), with Virginia Shogren representing WEiCU. (Shogren is currently facing disbarment from the Washington State Bar, for representing WeiCU (which may have been initially been brought on by Ferguson, when he was state attorney general; he claimed election lawsuits were frivolous, a common narrative perpetuated by the American (and in turn, the Washington State) Bar Association)); isn't this another 1st amendment (1nd clause) violation?

Wise has also implemented a system called OmniBallot. OmniBallot is a system which allows the printing of mail-in ballots from a PC, with no vetting of citizenship OR identification. This system also has the potential for election fraud; it was used in the 2024 primary AND general election.

Nicholas Brown – current Attorney General for the State of Washington

Nicholas Brown (Nick Brown), is the currently serving attorney general for the State of Washington. In the several weeks he's been in office, he's shown contempt and disrespect for not only his oath of office, but federal law, as well. His office is currently engaged in a lawsuit against Adams County (WA). The reason is because law enforcement in Adams County, has shown a willingness to work with federal authorities, in cooperation with immigration law and enforcement. As of today, May 2nd, Brown has included instructions on what to do if you're an illegal, and are detained by federal authorities (pdf included).

The situation may be more widespread than thought; there's been reports of certain school districts refusing to comply with federal immigration authorities.

ActBlue, the Washington State Democratic Party, and its wanton disregard for the law and oath of office

The majority of legislators who voted on SB 5497, are still serving in the WA State Legislature; they are the same ones who are repeatedly violating their oaths of office, by sponsoring, creating, or voting on laws that further deprive us of our rights protected by the Constitution. These same legislators are funded by ActBlue (which President Trump has ordered an investigation into). ActBlue is a system used by the Washington State Democratic Party, as well as individual Washington State Democrat politicians who have accounts (which includes US Congressional politicians, as well as state legislators; those who do not have accounts, are likely funded either via the legislative districts (which have accounts), or through the county (which also have ActBlue county accounts).The mapping and setup of ActBlue is very similar in the other states throughout the country. ActBlue, somehow allows foreign donations.

A list has been provided (taken from the secure.actblue.com/dirrectory/wa).

As these people are mandated to support and uphold the US Constitution (as well as the one in our state), it is my (as well as other fellow Wa'tonians'), wish, demand and order that you pursue investigation, indictment and federal prosecution for their flagrant violations of their oath (and ultimate removal from office), due to their willful violation of federal immigration law, election interference, and possible money laundering.

Thank you for taking the time to read this letter. A response to my redress is required, and appreciated.

sincerely,

jennefer a. p. sparks

creator and editor of 'We are Red State WA' substack (weareredstatewa.substack.com), and member of 'We the People'.

p.s. please consider sending a copy of SB 5497, as well as the list of legislators (and the former governor who signed this bill into law), to Tom Homan (Border Czar), and Kristi Noem (the Secretary of Homeland Security).