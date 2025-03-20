This will be a short post.

For anyone who’s been keeping up with the insane bills this session (2025), you know the rotten, filthy Dems in Olympia have gone ‘balls out’ crazy on passing every possible piece of legislation they can, to destroy what’s left of any livability in our state.

Some bills have died (changing how the sheriff is elected, certain gun control bills).

The end of April is next month, and we still have bills that need to be looked out for (sorry for not posting more info, but due to workload, I haven’t kept up).

One thing people should be asking: what’s gotten the Dems in such a craze? Is it hubris? Or is it the fear they’re ‘number’ is up? (due to Trump’s talk about restoring election integrity nationwide…since it’s a LACK of election integrity, which has resulted in the all-around lawlessness in our state…coming from the so-called ‘politicians’ in Olympia).

They weren’t this bold or brazen in their bills in previous years. Now it’s like they’re not hiding how much they hate ‘We the People’.

If there’s any jotforms or lawful notices that need to be sent, I’ll post it. Meanwhile, I recommend either contacting America 1st legal, the US Attorney’s Office (Western/Eastern Washington District) or Trump, regarding SB 5497 (2019) - which is the illegal ‘sanctuary state’ law. The same people who voted ‘yes’, are some of the same ones sponsoring these unlawful, unconstitutional bills.

Stay frosty.