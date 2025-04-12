I was going to keep news of sending out the second letter to Trump, to myself; but in light of the rotten, overt people/voter-hating Marxist POSs in Olympia, I decided to share the news. This one included details about Omniballot’s ‘print-a-ballot-with-no-ID-required’, and the March 2024 primary debacle where disclosure of party affiliation was mandatory (or have your ballot invalidated).

I worded this letter slightly differently, and included mention of Nick Brown’s interloping, and further details about SB 5497 (2019), the ‘sanctuary state’ law which restricts county and state law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration agencies (who are intending to enforce federal immigration law).

I also included the so-called ‘election threat’ report that this substack was featured in, via Logically.AI.

This isn’t a ‘one and done’ deal. I’ve had enough of us being ignored and our rights continuously violated, while the POS Marxists in Olympia run rampant (and largely unchecked). I’ll be sending a letter, two a month, until we get our redress…our justice…our retribution. The letter to Pam Bondi is imminent.

Ms. Jennefer A. P. Sparks

[address withheld]

Seattle, WA 98104

Monday, Apr 7rd,2025

Mr. Donald J Trump, President of these United States

1100 S Ocean Blvd

Palm Beach, FL 33480

Dear Mr. President:

I am one of the 'People', sui juris (part of 'We the People', as addressed in the US Constitution).

As a condition of being allowed to serve as President of these United States:

You swore an oath to support and defend the US Constitution, and the laws of the United States.

I accept your oath.

This is a supplemental letter to one of the letters I sent to you at the White House, regarding Washington State's corrupt elections and politicians.

I live in Washington state, a state with a reputation for corrupt elections, politicians (including a largely corrupt Congressional caucus of both Representatives AND Senators), and systemic election fraud.

Our situation is a very dire, desperate and severe one.

I am formally seeking redress on behalf of the 'people' of Washington State, regarding our elections, as well as referral of to any Constitutionally-mandated agency for prosecution of politicians who've violated federal law for oath violations and election interference (which is a 1st Amendment - 2nd clause, violation).

We have politicians who have benefited from rigged elections for well over a decade;

There have been laws passed that implemented mail-in voting, early voting, and are very lax on vetting/requiring ID verifications of voters. Integrity seems to take a 'trust me' approach to citizen eligibility.

There was a law passed back in 2018 (HB 2595, 2018), which mandates automatic voter registration done by state agencies (including the infamous Department of Licensing). Due to a senate bill passed in 2004 (SB 6417), we aren't able to audit voter registrations (our only recourse is to engage in lawfare); in fact, due to ANOTHER law passed in 2023 (SB 5459), any requests for vote records are automatically routed to the Secretary of State, who is the sole decider on whether to honor or deny requests (even though election records are public records, according to state law). This law had backing from the Washington State Association of County Auditors (one of which includes Julie Wise, Elections Director of King County – which has the most corrupt elections in the state).

It's also this same Secretary of State (Steven Ryuma Hobbs) who was been using Logically.AI (an UK-based AI firm created by former DHS 'whistleblower' Brian Murphy (the same one involved in one of your impeachment hoaxes)).

Logically.AI uses AI to label anyone who speaks out in favor of election integrity (or against election fraud), an 'election threat'. This is in violation of the 1st amendment's free speech clause (as well as the Washington state Constitution). A lot of people, including myself, have been unlawfully labeled as 'an election threat'.

Kim Wyman, who served in CISA back in 2021-22 (?), used to be the State of Washington SoS. Our mail-in voting (cheating) system, was implemented and put into place, by her (as well as other uniparty deplorables),. ERIC (Electronic Registration Information Center) was largely devised by her.

Aside from being linked to George Soros (via the Aspen Institute), she's a very corrupt individual. It should be of no surprise, as to why she was 'tapped' by Biden, to serve in his 'administration'.

There is a requirement to have proof of US Citizenship, before you can be registered to vote; however, due to certain laws, and corrupt agencies (like the Department of Licensing), there is a high probability that illegal aliens (and people ineligible to vote), are being allowed to register to vote. Our residency requirements have been relaxed. There's a system called Omniballot, which allows printing of ballots from any computer, and there's no vetting involved whatsoever. This new system came online last year.

Another issue: the ballot boxes for mail-in voting are unsecured, and are in places with little to no security.

The ballots that are sent out, has the person's name visibly displayed on the envelope. Supposedly, it's supposed to help with tracking the status of a ballot, as it's processed; however, state and federal law guarantee that a ballot and a vote is anonymous, and this feature (which displays a person's name visibly) violates that law.

Another point that needs to be mentioned: mandatory disclosure of party affiliation, when sending in your ballot . Refusal to disclose a party, has their ballot invalidated (Washington state has a top-two, open primary, as well as a law that defines the major parties as either only Democrat, or Republican). Unfortunately, people who aren't affiliated with a party risk having their ballots invalidated (thrown in the garbage).

This 'requirement' came from the Secretary of State's office (it happened under Wyman in 2020, and happened every year since Hobbs took over as Secretary of State) I'm certain this is against federal, as well as state law.

With the laws that protect against audits, corrupt mail-in voting with no chain of custody, and Marxist politicians in control of high-population areas (including the State Legislature in Olympia: our capitol), confirmed reports of election records being destroyed well before the 22-month time limit (against state AND federal law), it becomes very easy for our laws to be violated, and for the politicians to stay in power, continually violating our rights with impunity.

At some point, something MUST be done. A lot of these politicians have voted 'yes' on SB 5497 (2019): a so-called 'sanctuary state' bill (signed into law by Inslee), that protects illegals from federal immigration law, which is a violation of their sworn oath of office. Ferguson, the 'selected' governor (one whom you should be familiar with, as he sued your administration almost 70 times in your first tenure as president), is one of those people.

Ferguson was behind a bill which intended to criminalize free speech. This was based on a 'Domestic Violent Extremist' report the FBI created back in 2021-22 (under the Biden 'regime'). The bill (HB 1333, 2023) died, but was resurrected as the 'Domestic Violent Extremist Taskforce', in defiance of 'We the People', as well as state law.

Ferguson's protege Nick Brown (current state of Washington Attorney General) is equally unlawful.

They also have ActBlue accounts, as does anyone who's part of the WADems.

I've included some additional documents, supporting my claims: including a chart of which politicians voted 'yes' on SB 5497 (the state mandating violation of federal immigration laws by state law enforcement), the Logically.AI report, and the report of SB 5497 (2019).

I would prefer a response to my letter, in some way shape or form. I and my fellow Wa'tonians feel more reassured, with you knowing about how rotten things are in Washington State.

Thank you for your time. I look forward to hearing from you soon, Mr. President.

sincerely,

Jennefer (Jenna) A. P. Sparks

creator/editor of the 'We are Red State WA' substack @ weareredstatewa.substack.com