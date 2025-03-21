This comes from the WA State GOP. Keep in mind, there are still some rotten bills that need to die (that are in the House), and it’s still a full month or so, before the end of the legislative 2025 session. But keep up the pressure. I’ll do my part, when I can.
If anyone has any info, I’ll post it here.
Hopefully we can bury them longer than just a year……..they need to go to the incinerator
The insanity of our state being hijacked by the radical left. Mandate same day voting, in person, with ID.... take the state BACK