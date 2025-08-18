We are Red State WA

Steve Barnes
Aug 18

It's a step in the right direction, it would be interesting seeking SCOTUS for a constitutional decision on the changes to WA state voter laws were implemented in 2019 without a vote from us citizens, let alone a convention of counties to address them

David Wolosik
Aug 18

Good points. The rules apply to everyone! Send the letters!

