Trump intends to deliver on his 2024 promise to ban mail-in voting for the 2026 elections.

It’s a good start. But..

The problem I have with this, is it needs to be more than just virtue-signaling. It needs to be a ban that’s not only in harmony with the US Constitution (not violating state’s rights), but one that can’t be overturned by any succeeding administration.

Then there’s the issue with the voter rolls. Here in our state, they are an f-bomb kind of corrupt. Voter rolls unchecked, and E.R.I.C.

There’s ALSO the issue where Logically.AI exists; the system used by the State Secretary of State who can label anyone an ‘election threat’, for being in support of election integrity and against election fraud.

And then there’s the issue of vote registrations performed by state agencies without proper, consistent verification of lawful eligibility (and the laws protecting such agencies from scrutiny, like SB 6417 (2004).

Going to all paper ballots (with watermarks) is fine, well and good; but we need to look at investment: investing time and money in training people how to process paper ballots without using machines (like hand-counting). We also need harsher penalties for any public official who’s benefitted from election fraud, as well as their permanent removal from public office. None exist at this time.

There was an election system, pre-electronic voting, where ballots were completed, machine-scanned (machines were not connected to the internet), and the vote count were known in less than 48 hours. We should seriously look into going back to that (only with present-day updates, while still having zero internet connection).

This system can be shored-up with a paralell ballot/vote verification system that ensures your vote is counted, and gives you proof of your cast vote (like CrossCheckUSA™)

BTW…my letters I sent to Trump and Bondi (back in April/May of this year) regarding our elections and the ‘election threat’ label, have gone unanswered. I’m weighing legal options, as I don’t appreciate being ignored. The non-response to my letters of redress are now a violation of their oath of office, and I intend to enforce it.

We don’t need more pandering or virtue-signaling. We need real solutions and infrastructure.

The ban on mail-in voting is a good start…but more work needs to be done.