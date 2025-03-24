URGENT ACTION ITEM #2: HB 1163
we don't need a stinkin' permit, because the 2nd AMENDMENT says so.
HB 1163 looks like a supplement of HB 1143. Instead of requiring you to complete a gun safety course, for the ability to obtain a firearm, this bill looks to make it mandatory, to acquire a permit as well. (yes, the Department of Licensing would be the go-to agency).
These rotten, stupid people forgot about Oregon’s Proposition 114 (which aimed to do the same thing as HB 1163), was ruled as unconstitutional.
On (E2S)HB 1163: VOTE CON!
The hearing is at 8am, on March 25th, in the Senate Law and Justice Committee.
https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi/Senate?selectedCommittee=17548&selectedMeeting=33110
Oregon’s 114 equivalent law was ruled unconstitutional by a district federal court , then the 9th circuit court just a few days ago ruled it constitutional after the state appealed and went judge shopping
Thank you for the reminder!
AFAIAC, none of these laws are legitimate because they INFRINGE on my 2A rights. But, I don't have the resources to fight them in court so I support organizations that will hopefully do it for me. I am still waiting for the magazine size limit and AWB to be lifted in this miserable state, and that's been going on since 2018? J.A. Do you know the status of SAF's lawsuit about that?
I asked ChatGPT and here is what it said:
What is the status of SAF's lawsuit against Washington State regarding magazine size limits and assault weapons ban?
ChatGPT said:
The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) is actively involved in legal challenges against Washington State's firearm regulations, specifically concerning the bans on large-capacity magazines and so-called "assault weapons."
Second Amendment Foundation
+1
Second Amendment Foundation
+1
Large-Capacity Magazine Ban:
In Sullivan v. Ferguson, SAF, along with other plaintiffs, filed a federal lawsuit challenging Washington's prohibition on the sale of magazines holding more than ten rounds, arguing that this ban infringes upon Second and Fourteenth Amendment rights.
Firearms Policy Coalition
In a related case, State of Washington v. Gator's Custom Guns, a Cowlitz County Superior Court judge ruled in April 2024 that the state's ban on large-capacity magazines violated both the state and U.S. constitutions. However, the Washington Supreme Court promptly issued a stay on this ruling, maintaining the enforcement of the ban during the state's appeal. As of January 2025, the Washington Supreme Court has heard arguments regarding this ban, and a decision is pending.
Washington State Standard
+4
State Court Report
+4
State Court Report
+4
State Court Report
Washington State Standard
Assault Weapons Ban:
In Hartford v. Ferguson, SAF and other plaintiffs are contesting Washington's ban on semiautomatic rifles, commonly referred to as "assault weapons." This federal lawsuit asserts that the ban is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment. As of October 2023, SAF filed a response brief seeking a preliminary injunction against the enforcement of this law. The case is ongoing, with court proceedings continuing to address the constitutional challenges presented.
Second Amendment Foundation
+2
Second Amendment Foundation
+2
Firearms Policy Coalition
+2
Firearms Policy Coalition
In summary, SAF's lawsuits against Washington State's magazine capacity limits and assault weapons ban are active and progressing through the judicial system, with key decisions anticipated in the near future.