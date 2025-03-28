SB 5798 is a bill that aims to remove the 1% property tax cap that was set by the legislature, decades ago.

By removing this cap, it allows the state to raise property taxes beyond the 1% (1% of your property value). People are (rightfully) predicting doom. These people have shown a rotten inclination towards greed. If they remove the property tax cap, they (the marxist Dems) may raise taxes; to the point where people are ‘priced’ out of the houses they worked so hard to buy.

It all follows a recurring theme, this legislative session, in which the Dems are aiming to steal (via unlawful taxation) as much money as possible from ‘We the People’, in the fact of a multibillion dollar state deficit (where there’s the likelihood of money unaccounted for), instead of watching and controlling their spending. This bill will not fix the immediate $4.5 billion shortfall (or the $12 billion overall shortfall).

These people need to learn (the hard way), that we aren’t chattel. We aren’t their personal ATMs. We are ‘We the People’…their bosses. And as the bosses, we’ve had enough of their b—-s—-.

Vote ‘con’ on SB 5798:

https://app.leg.wa.gov/CSI/Senate?selectedCommittee=456&selectedMeeting=33213

The hearing is on March 31st, at 4:00pm, in the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

**Pedersen is one of the sponsors. One can’t help but notice he’s been in the spotlight this session; last year or so, it was Liias. They still voted ‘yes’ on the ‘sanctuary state’ bill from 2019 (SB 5497), so expect nothing less than treachery from these people.**

**this bill has an ‘emergency declaration’ clause in it, and will go into effect immediately, when this bill is signed into law (should it get that far).**