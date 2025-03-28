URGENT ACTION ITEM #3: SB 5798 (removing the property tax cap)
more taxation from the Olympia Regime marxists; just vote 'con'
SB 5798 is a bill that aims to remove the 1% property tax cap that was set by the legislature, decades ago.
By removing this cap, it allows the state to raise property taxes beyond the 1% (1% of your property value). People are (rightfully) predicting doom. These people have shown a rotten inclination towards greed. If they remove the property tax cap, they (the marxist Dems) may raise taxes; to the point where people are ‘priced’ out of the houses they worked so hard to buy.
It all follows a recurring theme, this legislative session, in which the Dems are aiming to steal (via unlawful taxation) as much money as possible from ‘We the People’, in the fact of a multibillion dollar state deficit (where there’s the likelihood of money unaccounted for), instead of watching and controlling their spending. This bill will not fix the immediate $4.5 billion shortfall (or the $12 billion overall shortfall).
These people need to learn (the hard way), that we aren’t chattel. We aren’t their personal ATMs. We are ‘We the People’…their bosses. And as the bosses, we’ve had enough of their b—-s—-.
Vote ‘con’ on SB 5798:
https://app.leg.wa.gov/CSI/Senate?selectedCommittee=456&selectedMeeting=33213
The hearing is on March 31st, at 4:00pm, in the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
Thanks for the heads up.
Perpetual mismanagement . Corruption is thinly disguised with "fiscal policy adjustments."