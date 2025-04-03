HB 1163 looks like a supplement of HB 1143. Instead of requiring you to complete a gun safety course, for the ability to obtain a firearm, this bill looks to make it mandatory, to acquire a permit as well. (yes, the Department of Licensing would be the go-to agency). It is now in the state Senate Ways and Means Committee, for one last chance to kill this bill unconstitutional bill.

On (E2S)HB 1163: VOTE CON!

The hearing is at 1:30 pm, on April 4th, in the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi/Senate?selectedCommittee=456&selectedMeeting=33216