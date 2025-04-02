URGENT ACTION ITEM #4: HB 2049
it's a property tax raise, disguised as funding for schools; vote CON
No raising property taxes, means NO RAISING PROPERTY TAXES. It doesn’t mean getting creative, and lying to people, using the excuse of ‘funding education’ (which, based on test scores and curricula, that’s all but an outright lie). It means NO! (any further emphasis will involve using multiple swear words, followed by the word ‘NO’).
The public hearing is on Apr 3rd, in the House Finance Committee, at 8am.
(credit to the WAGOP for the picture).
on HB 2049, Vote ‘con’:
https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi/House?selectedCommittee=31643&selectedMeeting=33205
Thank you for the heads up!