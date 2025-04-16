More craziness about raising taxes. You know what to do. Links are provided.

(this comes from @Susan_Dupres over on X/Twitter, so h/t to her):

The WA Legislative Committee Hearing on these bills is TODAY - Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 5:30pm.

You need to sign in and vote CON - BEFORE 3:30pm on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Washington State Legislative ACTION

MAJOR NEW TAX INCREASES (AGAIN)

NEW MAJOR TAX PACKAGE from Legislative Democrats, crafted late in the night (April 14th) in the dark.

Quick and Easy -

1) Sign-in CON on SB 5811: http://ow.ly/PwCo50VBkA3

2) Sign-in CON on SB 5812: http://ow.ly/RlOE50VBjRN

3) Sign-in CON on SB 5813: http://ow.ly/S7aN50VBjRO

4) Sign-in CON on SB 5814: http://ow.ly/UV2v50VBjRQ

5) Sign-in CON on SB 5815: http://ow.ly/5M9950VBkzX

Info and bill text:

1) SB 5811 - Establishing a tax on certain business activities related to surpluses generated under the zero-emission vehicle program.

SB 5811 is an extra tax on Teslas.

https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Bills/Senate%20Bills/5811.pdf?q=20250416081416

2) SB 5812 - HIDDEN PROPERTY TAX in the bill: Investing in the state's paramount duty to fund K-12 education and build strong and safe communities.

SB 5812 is the LARGEST PROPERTY TAX AND RENT HIKES IN STATE HISTORY

https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Bills/Senate%20Bills/5812.pdf?q=20250416081732

3) SB 5813 - Increasing funding to the education legacy trust account by creating a more progressive rate structure for the capital gains tax and estate tax.

SB 5813 is a tax on innovation

https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Bills/Senate%20Bills/5813.pdf?q=20250416081927

4) SB 5814 - Modernizing the excise taxes on select services and nicotine products and requiring certain large businesses to make a one-time prepayment of state sales tax collection.

SB 5814 expands the sales tax to many more items.

https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Bills/Senate%20Bills/5814.pdf?q=20250416082143

5) SB 5815 - Modifying business and occupation tax surcharges, rates, and the advanced computing surcharge cap, clarifying the business and occupation tax deduction for certain investments, and creating a temporary business and occupation tax surcharge on large companies.

SB 5815 raises Business & Occupation taxes.

https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Bills/Senate%20Bills/5815.pdf?q=20250416082328