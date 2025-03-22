The hearing for SB 5181 is on Monday, March 24th. Vote Con.

It comes from Wilson, C., Pedersen, Dhingra, Frame, Liias, Lovick, Nobles, Stanford, Trudeau, Wellman. Some of these same legislators voted ‘YES’ on SB 5497 (2019), which is the ‘sanctuary bill’.

This bill denies parents the right to know what’s going on with their kids in school; supposedly, it protects underage teens seeking ‘reproductive’ options and teens who are LGBT…given how it’s coming out of Olympia, it’s very easy to get a rotten feeling about the intentions of this bill (as it seems to contravene I-2081: the Parent’s bill of Rights initiative passed last year).

Given how this includes LIIAS, as well as Pedersen, (think SB 5599 (2023), that should make you click on that ‘vote con’ faster, than a lizard eating a fly.

So, here you go:

VOTE CON! ESSB 5181:

https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi/House?selectedCommittee=31641&selectedMeeting=33103