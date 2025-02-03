I’ve been hearing over the passed few days, the news about USAID being shut down, with a reveal of where the money’s been going: to fund the illegitimate government in Ukraine, as well as fund bioweapons labs (which included the COVID-19 virus used in the plandemic), as well as the January 6th [UN]select committee, and the impeachment hoaxes.

Certain Democrats are upset over the shutdown of this money, which is derived from US taxpayer money (the implication the Internal Revenue Service being involved can’t be ignored).

The question’s been asked: how many of our so-called Democratic representatives and politicians, are involved in this unlawful, criminal system?

We have Jayapal, Schrier, Larsen, Smith, and DelBene, and Gluesenkamp-Perez. We also have Senators Cantwell and Murray.

How many state Democrats are linked to USAID and ActBlue? I’m fairly certain Bob Ferguson is, as he’s received funds through ActBlue (who’s received donations from foreign entities for years).

Once the truth is revealed, this could be yet another cracked brick in the foundation, which brings down the whole, diseased temple that’s the Democratic party, as well as the Deep State.

Let’s see what happens.