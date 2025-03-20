Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen judges make rulling against Trump’s constitutionally-mandated actions as president of the United States. With one exception (which can wait until another newsletter), he’s kept his promise, as ‘We the People’ elected him to do. This includes closing the border, reducing wasted tax dollars used as a money laundering scheme (via DoGE), as well as deport dangerous criminals who were here illegally.

And suddenly, we’re talking about judges (who, by the way, swore an oath (which is on file), to uphold the US Constitution, as well as the laws) who are trying to legislate from the bench, violating their oath. This goes from your 9th Circuit Court (the Bonta ruling), all the way up to the US Supreme Court…especially John Roberts (who’s been proven to be untrustworthy, in some questionable rulings recently).

The judiciary has been using ‘standing’ (i.e., whether injury can be proven).( Federal Rules for Civil Procedure, rule 12(b)6), to dismiss certain important cases. This argument was used to deny ‘We the People’ redress, during the many election fraud cases back in 2020, as well as other cases over the years (one of which includes an election integrity case WEiCU had against King County in 2023).

As far as ‘standing’ goes, violation of an oath of office (by a public servant), creates INJURY, and redress must be sought and granted; otherwise, it’s a violation.

The only thing I can think of, that would cause a judge to violate his/her oath of office to uphold the Constitution, is they are there due to compromise/leverage. It would mean that as a condition of being allowed to serve as judge, they give in to some sort of blackmail (which often involves something involving children, on some level). This should be expected, when you have the Deep State globalists still in control of important aspects of our country. If you’re ‘selected’ by the globalists, you’re expected to do as you’re told, or suffer the consequences. (as opposed to appreciating the honor of serving ‘We the People’, and honoring the oath of office.

The corruption of the judiciary in our country is now entering broad daylight. Let’s see what happens.