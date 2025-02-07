The scandal and controversy surrounding USAID has grown much worse in the week where DOGE (Department of Goverment Efficiency) started targeting certain government agencies (exposing a pervasive money laundering system derived from US taxpayer dollars, i.e. from ‘We the People’).

A large percentage of taxpayer money has gone to sources that either taxpayers don't care about, or to NGOs and organizations who flout the Constitution (like rights protected by the 1st and 2nd amendment).

Everytown for Gun Safety and Washington Alliance for Gun Responsibility

'Everytown for Gun Safety', an anti-2nd amendment/anti-gun NGO, is one of those organizations that derived a large amount of their money from USAID. This NGO has been behind every anti-gun initiative that was 'passed' in Washington, since 2014 (as well as Oregon’s Prop 114: the one requiring licensing as a condition of taking possession of/owning a firearm).

That includes:

I-594 WA State universal background checks (de facto gun database), brought on by Marysville mass shooting; $910,094 raised.

I-1639 purchase restrictions on firearms, including waiting periods on 'assault rifles', requirement of gun safety course before taking possession of weapon, raises age limit to 21: $500,000

I-1491(extreme risk protection, aka red flag law) brought on by Mulkiteo shooting; $550,000 raised

Washington Alliance for Gun Responsibility gets their money almost directly from 'Everytown for Gun Safety'

Everytown for Gun Safety funds Washingotn Alliance for Gun Responsibility, among other donors (and yes, that includes Bill Gates.

Using taxpayer money to fund NGOs interested in violating our rights (which are protected by the Constitution) should be considered (at minimum), a willful (if non-violent) act of sedition, and treason (at maximum). It's stealing our money to destroy our rights. Our taxpayer money is being used to attack US - We the People.

All companies involved should have their organization shut down, assets seized, and leadership jailed. And if there's any politicians who received money from these same organizations, they should be removed from office (for violation of oath of office, by receiving money/contributions from NGOs that aim to deprive people of their rights).

Jayapal, Schrier, and Ferguson have received funds from Everytown for Gun Safety.

In fact, a lot of the so-called ‘gun control’ (anti-gun) bills have come from people who’ve received contributions from Everytown for Gun Safety/Washington Alliance for Gun Responsibility.

How much of that money was derived from taxpayer money?

THIS. CANNOT. CONTINUE....

As more revelations about USAID come out, there will be more people involved and linked to taxpayer-funded violations of their oath of office, law, and Constitutions (both state and US).

One thing I’m curious about, are the connections to the ‘climate committment’ NGOs. If certain climate NGOs funded via USAID were involved in the so-called ‘climate committment’ act being passed into law (the de facto ‘carbon tax’, and other green new steal ‘niceties’ signed into law by Inslee), I will post about it.

This is money laundering and theft, and it’s being used to deprive us of our rights.

Everyone who knows about this kind of evil, should be absolutely livid, and looking for solutions to dismantle this system and bring it down on their filthy heads…and that most CERTAINLY include those in the Olympia Regime.

Please spread the word. The more of our fellow patriots (who are gun owners) know, the better.

Tick. Tock.