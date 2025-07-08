I’ll cut right to the chase.

Everyone being outraged over the US DOJ/FBI making a pronouncement over their not being an Epstein ‘client list’, is justified, given how there was a big deal made over it (including how a certain president was using it as motivation to regain office), as well as the rotten, performative display of ‘white binders’ that included certain conservative influencers like DCDraino, and Pam ‘the Blondie’ Bondi, claiming the Epstein ‘client list’ was ‘sitting on her desk’, waiting for review.

The Epstein client list isn’t a client list at all. It’s a red herring.

Now before you decide to ‘rake me over the coals’ (which would be MOST unwise), please see where I’m going with this.

A man like Epstein, with all his ‘clients’, and the reveal of the nature of his ‘business’, wouldn’t have just a mere list.

With all the financial transactions, connections, bank accounts, and videos (no, you don’t want to know what’s actually on those videos, because you can already imagine it, and it’s probably 1000x worse), it would have to be a database; one that is vast, which could be anywhere from 100GB (the average size of a couple of Blu-ray discs), to a few terabytes (most laptops ship with 1-2 terabytes, which includes an operating system, and some applications to run them on).

It’s probably kept on a secure server (and likely encrypted), somewhere in the world where very few people have access. If the theory is to be believed, it’s only ONE of many, belonging to the globalist criminal syndicate.

I mentioned multiple times (over the years) that 'Epstein’s Island’, is one of many, throughout the world; and we likely have our own version of ‘Epstein’s Island’ in every state of the US (which would include Washington state). One global multi-branched syndicate with many branches (and strings), connected to politicians, power players, and important people.

All connected via financial institutions, names, property, and other networks.

It’s has to be a vast system that covers the entire planet, run by a select few, with reign over a many. The $150 billion in profit made from trafficking is likely a bare minimum. People have little idea how deep, vast, and evil this network is. Whole institutions and corporations could be involved…including ones that we see in everyday life.

So the white binders, ‘it’s on my desk waiting for review’, is just a bunch of nonsense.

Don’t pay attention to it.

The best way to handle it, is to remain vigilant, and as a dear friend of mine said:

Observe; don’t absorb.

Let’s see what happens.