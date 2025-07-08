We are Red State WA

Korpijarvi
3d

I expected this turn of events, Jen, so agree with your take.

Part of the herringesque character of this particular "disclosure" is the specificity of the term "Epstein Client List."

I never knew what that was supposed to mean. There were memetic images of a "black book" of phone numbers, ostensibly implicating this or that person. But what exactly is a "client list"? A spreadsheet? A Word file? Download of somebody's e-mail or phone address book? Six depositions and a spiral-bound notebook? Client of what sort?

So any discussion of the topic always sent up red flags for me.

> People have little idea how deep, vast, and evil this network is. Whole institutions and corporations could be involved…including ones that we see in everyday life.

Even the distance between people's understanding and the reality is, itself, more than can be comprehended. Including by those of us who've worked in and around large information systems. Likely even by those within the network you suggest. That's the nature of power, and of evil.

The sheer difficulty of characterizing THE THING being discussed, and named in various ways, is part of its camo.

Maybe 10 years ago friends were talking about headlines regarding hanky panky in some state's lottery system. I forget the state or the exact set of issues. But it was on order of someone facing legal action for acting on their knowledge of what lotto numbers would win. The friends I was talking to were kicking that around, and I realized they had no comprehension of how the gaming industry works. These friends actually thought that when they watched Power Ball or whatever it was called--the ping pong balls tumbling, someone pulling them out in turn--that that was actually how winning numbers were chosen. They had no idea that number selection had actually been done in a random-number-algorithm spreadsheet somewhere, and that the tumbling-ball-drama was theatrics.

Similarly, they had no idea how casinos are painstakingly engineered to ensure the house wins, to varying percent of edge, via manipulating human reactions/cognitive bias/addictive behaviors. That's the real game, the Skinner Box engagement of casino customers to get the desired returns.

I sense a parallel in the "Epstein" topic. Someone is playing the emotions and reactions of people for gain...maintaining their engagement...but in the end, the house controls the game. Whatever the game, and the house, might be. Part of the engagement, I sense, is the element of frustration, as people are wrangled by the bridle and bit of their keen, decent desire for "truth" and "justice," and their compassion for innocents ground up in the cogs of the mighty's machines. Another part of the engagement: appeal to prurient interest in degenerates' acts. At that level, a lot more people have been turned into "Epstein clients" than they may realize.

1 reply by j.a. sparks
Jennifer Jones's avatar
Jennifer Jones
3d

Excellent! Thank you.

