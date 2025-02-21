So if you’ve been keeping up with events in our country, D.O.G.E. (Department of Government Efficency) has been unleashed on the deep state globalist agencies that have infiltrated our country (and infecting ‘We the People’ with its corruption and gross misappropriation of our taxpayer money).

As we’re finding out, a lot of NGOs (including some close to ‘home’), have been engaging in greed, theft, and attacks on our freedoms using our OWN taxpayer money, with (possibly) trillions unaccounted for.

This has ‘lit a fire’ under some of our WA state patriots, who have become their own version of DOGE.

There’s research currently being done, on where and how our WA state tax dollars are being spent (read: stolen, misappropriated through maladministration).

The Department of Licensing is now in the spotlight (deservedly), due to being ordered to stop deletion of licensing records, by Ferguson.

Now why would he do such a thing like that? You only delete records, if they are either: no longer useful, or implicate you in something naughty you’ve done.

SB 6417 (2004) was a state senate bill, signed into law to protect state agencies from having their voter registrations audited, except by court order (even though all election records are public records).

It seems to be a rather extraordinary measure (and blatantly unconstitutional, as government is forbidden from restricting/abridging redress and petition, a protected right in both the state and US Constitutions)….

SB 6417 (2004), featured in ‘2004 It was MUCH worse than you thought…’

…especially with the ‘print-a-ballot’, and mail-in voting election system we have in Washington state.

Now what would happen if it was discovered that the DoL (an agency that ALSO has a de factor registry of gun owners, thanks to HB 1143 (2023)), was involved in allowing (in violation of federal law) illegal immigrants to register to vote in our elections?

How many politicians would have benefitted?

Wouldn’t this also be traced to Bob Ferguson (and his predecessors)?

How many bills and initiatives were passed due to this kind of election and voter corruption?

This should make you go ‘hmm’, or ‘what in the actual f—-?!?’. Put bluntly, it really should piss you off.

It looks like a storm is brewing here in Washington state. As DC goes, so follows the rest of the country.

I’ll post more as the information comes out.

(credit to OutragePNW and ‘We the Governed’ for the coverage).