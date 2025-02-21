DOGE and the inevitable storm in WA state...
DoL, statewide corruption exposed, and Ferguson's tenure as governor being ridiculously short: a prediction
So if you’ve been keeping up with events in our country, D.O.G.E. (Department of Government Efficency) has been unleashed on the deep state globalist agencies that have infiltrated our country (and infecting ‘We the People’ with its corruption and gross misappropriation of our taxpayer money).
As we’re finding out, a lot of NGOs (including some close to ‘home’), have been engaging in greed, theft, and attacks on our freedoms using our OWN taxpayer money, with (possibly) trillions unaccounted for.
Thanks for reading We are Red State WA! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
This has ‘lit a fire’ under some of our WA state patriots, who have become their own version of DOGE.
There’s research currently being done, on where and how our WA state tax dollars are being spent (read: stolen, misappropriated through maladministration).
The Department of Licensing is now in the spotlight (deservedly), due to being ordered to stop deletion of licensing records, by Ferguson.
Now why would he do such a thing like that? You only delete records, if they are either: no longer useful, or implicate you in something naughty you’ve done.
SB 6417 (2004) was a state senate bill, signed into law to protect state agencies from having their voter registrations audited, except by court order (even though all election records are public records).
It seems to be a rather extraordinary measure (and blatantly unconstitutional, as government is forbidden from restricting/abridging redress and petition, a protected right in both the state and US Constitutions)….
…especially with the ‘print-a-ballot’, and mail-in voting election system we have in Washington state.
Now what would happen if it was discovered that the DoL (an agency that ALSO has a de factor registry of gun owners, thanks to HB 1143 (2023)), was involved in allowing (in violation of federal law) illegal immigrants to register to vote in our elections?
How many politicians would have benefitted?
Wouldn’t this also be traced to Bob Ferguson (and his predecessors)?
How many bills and initiatives were passed due to this kind of election and voter corruption?
This should make you go ‘hmm’, or ‘what in the actual f—-?!?’. Put bluntly, it really should piss you off.
It looks like a storm is brewing here in Washington state. As DC goes, so follows the rest of the country.
I’ll post more as the information comes out.
(credit to OutragePNW and ‘We the Governed’ for the coverage).
Thanks for reading We are Red State WA! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
In 2014 my new neighbor from India told me the state registered him to vote i.mediately. He told me the voters registration was inside the immigrant welcome packet. He also said voter registration have been like this for at least 10 years, which indicates this has been happening since at least 2004!!!
Many years ago Mrs. G. our governor at the time didn't have anyone show up for a court date and as a result the state lost 5mil. I have always thought that was a payback for someone. Also I have noticed all our governors come thru the office of the AG. Maybe letting them know who is doing what in case a "Shut up Letter' is needed. Mike