This morning, I found an article posted on ‘MyNW.com’ reporting Steve Hobbs, the State of Washington Secretary of State, refusing a request made by the DOJ. This request was for voter registration records and the social security numbers associated with such records.

I could understand why the DoJ would make such a request…in light of our woeful election integrity issues (including very lax voter registration requirements) and suspicions of illegal aliens being allowed to register and vote in our elections. It seems like it would be a simple matter of cross-referencing voter records, with social security numbers, and finding if voter registrations are valid or not.

The problem is Hobbs using ‘privacy concerns’, as a way to block such examination of vote records.

This is just another act by a contemptuous bureaucrat (among many), who has no interest in having election integrity…and more suspicion on whether he was lawfully elected to his office. I’m still awaiting notice from the DoJ regarding Hobbs and his ‘election threat’.

Another aspect that needs to be discussed is the effects of SB 6417 (2004).

Any disclosure of voter registration, records, and etc…especially conducted by state agencies like the DoL (Department of Licensing), or DSHS, would have to be released via court order or subpoena. It’s almost like certain elements were ensuring (even more than 20 years ago), that any ability to examine our vote registrations, would be nigh-impossible…which can be viewed as a violation of the 1st amendment’s ‘redress clause’.

And yes, I did mention SB 6417 (2004), in my letter to Bondi.

Let’s see what develops.