Watch out for HB 1399 (and some observations related to the newsletters)
No more elected county sheriffs? WTF?
Feb 28
j.a. sparks
21
7
SHB 1163 (permit to purchase a firearm) and SB 5497 (sanctuary state bill) - the correlation
it's the same people, really.
Feb 24
j.a. sparks
30
3
DOGE and the inevitable storm in WA state...
DoL, statewide corruption exposed, and Ferguson's tenure as governor being ridiculously short: a prediction
Feb 21
j.a. sparks
72
24
So it begins...NCSWIC...
Kash Patel confirmation, Pam Bondi as AG, the MAGA cabinet...declas is coming
Feb 20
j.a. sparks
67
17
Time to inform AG Bondi of the Olympia Regime
SB 5497 (2019), the 'sanctuary state' bill, is a crime scene.
Feb 13
j.a. sparks
42
15
When USAID-funded, anti-gun NGOs fund WA state anti-gun measures...
Everytown for Gun Safety and Washington Alliance for Gun Responsibility
Feb 7
j.a. sparks
87
13
USAID and the Washington state connection...
Ferguson could be involved, like ActBlue...
Feb 3
j.a. sparks
50
21
January 2025
SB 5497 (2019) - the SEDITION of Olympia, aka the 'sanctuary state law'
when sedition gets enshrined into state law by oath-violating politicians
Jan 25
j.a. sparks
34
15
So what happens if Ferguson defies federal immigration laws?
the F.A.F.O. factor is strong with this one
Jan 22
j.a. sparks
35
14
Trump is back, Biden's fake pardons, and cautious optimism
meanwhile, in WA state
Jan 21
j.a. sparks
8
2
The burning fires, the I-5 corridor, and the road to the CCP
the fires in California are just a small piece of the picture
Jan 10
j.a. sparks
34
12
The 'Hate Crimes and Bias Incident' hotline, and the DVE 'taskforce': a double act
you can't have one without the other, and it's absolutely unconstitutional
Jan 10
j.a. sparks
14
5
