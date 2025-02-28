We are Red State WA

Watch out for HB 1399 (and some observations related to the newsletters)
No more elected county sheriffs? WTF?
  
j.a. sparks
SHB 1163 (permit to purchase a firearm) and SB 5497 (sanctuary state bill) - the correlation
it's the same people, really.
  
j.a. sparks
DOGE and the inevitable storm in WA state...
DoL, statewide corruption exposed, and Ferguson's tenure as governor being ridiculously short: a prediction
  
j.a. sparks
So it begins...NCSWIC...
Kash Patel confirmation, Pam Bondi as AG, the MAGA cabinet...declas is coming
  
j.a. sparks
Time to inform AG Bondi of the Olympia Regime
SB 5497 (2019), the 'sanctuary state' bill, is a crime scene.
  
j.a. sparks
When USAID-funded, anti-gun NGOs fund WA state anti-gun measures...
Everytown for Gun Safety and Washington Alliance for Gun Responsibility
  
j.a. sparks
USAID and the Washington state connection...
Ferguson could be involved, like ActBlue...
  
j.a. sparks
January 2025

SB 5497 (2019) - the SEDITION of Olympia, aka the 'sanctuary state law'
when sedition gets enshrined into state law by oath-violating politicians
  
j.a. sparks
So what happens if Ferguson defies federal immigration laws?
the F.A.F.O. factor is strong with this one
  
j.a. sparks
Trump is back, Biden's fake pardons, and cautious optimism
meanwhile, in WA state
  
j.a. sparks
The burning fires, the I-5 corridor, and the road to the CCP
the fires in California are just a small piece of the picture
  
j.a. sparks
The 'Hate Crimes and Bias Incident' hotline, and the DVE 'taskforce': a double act
you can't have one without the other, and it's absolutely unconstitutional
  
j.a. sparks
